Colorado mountains see first significant snowfall of season

DENVER — Colorado’s central mountains woke up to the season’s first significant snowfall Saturday.

Arapahoe Basin shared photos and video of the event and reported about two inches of snow fell in the area.

The ski area said snowmaking hasn’t officially started but the equipment is in place and is ready to go when conditions are just right.

They anticipate opening as soon as “Mother Nature allows.” A-Basin opened on Oct. 17 last year.

Meanwhile, recent snowfall has caused some road closures in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The park reported Saturday that Trail Ridge Road remains closed at Rainbow Curve due to snow and ice on the road. Old Fall River Road is also closed.

In Denver, October is typically when we begin to see the strong likelihood of cold Pacific storm systems bringing the season's first real snowfall.

In the last 138 years, measurable snow has fallen in Denver in October 122 times, only missing out 16 times, according to the National Weather Service.