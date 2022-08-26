Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home

QAnon
Ted S. Warren/AP
In this May 14, 2020, photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon at a protest rally in Olympia, Wash., against Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state stay-at-home orders made in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. QAnon is a wide-ranging conspiracy fiction spread largely through the internet, centered on the baseless belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the "deep state" and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals. It is based on cryptic postings by the anonymous "Q," purportedly a government insider. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
QAnon
Posted at 10:50 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 00:50:02-04

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has denied accusations that she plotted with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denies there was ever a planned raid.

Cynthia Abcug testified Thursday on the last day of her trial. She said she met backers of the conspiracy theory after reaching out for help on social media to get her son back.

Abcug's lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her. But he said there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360-electronicsrecyclingdrive.png

Community

Old electronics to get rid of? Learn about Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive