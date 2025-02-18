Colorado men arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle tobacco, meth into Louisiana federal prison via cannon

GRANT PARISH, Louisiana — Two Colorado men were arrested in Louisiana after they allegedly tried to smuggle tobacco and methamphetamine into a federal prison using a cannon.

The incident reportedly happened in Grant Parish, Louisiana, which is located about 120 miles north of Lafayette. Grant Parish is home to the U.S. Penitentiary Pollock facility.

According to the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Jose Francisco Herrera Munoz and 19-year-old Angel Gonzales Gutierrez, both from Greeley, tried to smuggle in $112,000 worth of tobacco and $89,500 worth of methamphetamine into the prison.

The sheriff's office said the two planned to use the cannon to launch the items over a security fence and onto the federal prison grounds. According to authorities, the cannon uses compressed air and has a shooting range of more than 350 feet.

Herrera Munoz and Gonzales Gutierrez were arrested for attempting to introduce contraband into a penal institution and attempting to distribute methamphetamine. According to the sheriff's office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) submitted a detainer for Munoz, who is in the country illegally.