DENVER – This week, Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) is expected to finalize new rules that will impact cannabis sales and the cannabis hospitality industry.

Over the past few months, the MED has discussed raising cannabis sales limits, video surveillance policies for cannabis massage businesses, and the use of topical products like lotions or oils.

“The biggest change for us would be the sales limit, quantity sales limit… and another one would be topicals,” Rebecca Marroquin, owner of Pure Elevation Spa and Garden said. “It is going to allow topical usage without the psychoactive properties. So there will be no limitations on the topicals itself.”

Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division prepares to finalize new rules

The rules would also not require spas to use video surveillance in massage rooms. Current rules require video surveillance in most spaces where cannabis is sold.

Marroquin said the rule changes will officially allow Pure Elevation Spa to offer THC infused massages when it opens in April 2024.

“I feel like this is huge. I'm trying to get rid of the stigma around marijuana. Everybody is like, oh, ‘it's reefer madness, kind of Cheech and Chong, there.’ Everybody's marketing towards the same person. I want to market towards everybody,” Marroquin said. “Anybody who suffers from arthritis or any kind of back pain, any sort of pain, I want to help you. That's sort of my job. That's why I'm here. There is no other model that I'm following. I'm the first around the world. I traveled to Amsterdam recently and I was asking about topicals. In Amsterdam topicals are completely illegal...Colorado will be the first in the world to legalize, topical use in a medicinal way for cannabis.”

The Marijuana Enforcement Division is scheduled to finalize the rules on Nov. 10 and new rules are scheduled to take effect Jan. 8.