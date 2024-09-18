Watch Now
Colorado man suffered a perforated bowel after swallowing a toothpick in his Village Inn meal, lawsuit alleges

Mikel Salgado is suing the former owners of the now-closed Greeley restaurant
A Colorado man unintentionally swallowed a toothpick mixed into his meal at a Greeley restaurant that later perforated his bowel, he alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Mikel Salgado claimed he was served a toothpick at the Village Inn at 921 30th Ave. in Greeley during a meal in September 2022. He didn’t notice the toothpick in his “skillet dish” and swallowed it, the lawsuit alleges.

He later felt nauseous and sick and learned the toothpick had punctured his bowel. He went through several medical procedures, including the removal of his appendix, because of the toothpick, the lawsuit alleges.

An attorney for Village Inn’s former ownership — the restaurant has since permanently closed — did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Kristofer Hofstra, an attorney for Salgado, said Wednesday that his client’s claim is “legitimate.”

