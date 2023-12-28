Watch Now
Colorado man indicted on federal charges in connection to Denver metro carjackings, robberies

Posted at 9:05 PM, Dec 27, 2023
DENVER — A Colorado man has been indicted on almost a dozen federal charges in connection to a string of carjackings and robberies that spanned the Denver metro area, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday.

Keenan Shane Clodfelter, 20, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 11 counts, including three counts of carjacking, three counts of robbery and five counts of brandishing a firearm.

On Oct. 4, Clodfelter allegedly carjacked a 2013 Toyota Highlander and attempted to carjack a Hyundai Genesis. A victim was shot in the arm during the Hyundai carjacking attempt, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Clodfelter allegedly carjacked a 2010 Toyota Scion TC on Nov. 20. That same day, Clodfelter robbed a 7-Eleven in Aurora and Pour Boy Liquor in Lakewood, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 21, Clodfelter allegedly robbed a Denver Circle K.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lakewood Police Department are investigating the case.

