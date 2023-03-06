Colorado man found guilty of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 2018

DENVER — A Denver jury has found a 37-year-old man guilty of killing a 3-year-old boy in September 2018.

John Affourtit was found guilty on March 3 of first-degree murder of a victim under 12 by a person in a position of trust, child abuse causing death and reckless endangerment.

He is set for sentencing on April 6.

Affourtit was charged with killing his girlfriend's son at an apartment along the 900 block of S. Dahlia Street. In late September 2018, paramedics responded to the apartment after receiving a report that a child was not breathing. The boy was declared dead shortly afterward.

Affourtit was arrested on Sept. 26, 2018. He was then formally charged.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined the boy died of blunt force trauma.