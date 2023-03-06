Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado man found guilty of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 2018

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
gavel
Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 16:55:01-05

DENVER — A Denver jury has found a 37-year-old man guilty of killing a 3-year-old boy in September 2018.

John Affourtit was found guilty on March 3 of first-degree murder of a victim under 12 by a person in a position of trust, child abuse causing death and reckless endangerment.

He is set for sentencing on April 6.

Affourtit was charged with killing his girlfriend's son at an apartment along the 900 block of S. Dahlia Street. In late September 2018, paramedics responded to the apartment after receiving a report that a child was not breathing. The boy was declared dead shortly afterward.

Affourtit was arrested on Sept. 26, 2018. He was then formally charged.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined the boy died of blunt force trauma.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here