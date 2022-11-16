Colorado man dead after encounter with mental health team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say a man died Tuesday after being handcuffed during a response by a mental health crisis team.

Police in Colorado Springs say a 911 caller described the man as experiencing a mental health episode but they didn’t provide any other details about the man’s mental state.

Police say the Crisis Response Team tried to guide the man out of a roadway and a “struggle” ensued.

After the man was handcuffed, they say he became unresponsive.

The police haven't released further information on the incident, including what the struggle entailed.