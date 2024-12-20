Colorado man convicted on criminal charges after holding gun to woman's head as police tried to arrest him

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A jury in Larimer County found a man guilty on several counts after he held a firearm to a woman's head when police tried to arrest him in February.

The conviction against Colten Sirio came down on Wednesday and included charges of kidnapping and child abuse.

The case started on Feb. 7, officers with Fort Collins Police Services responded to the area of City Park Avenue and W. Elizabeth Street after a 911 caller said they had seen a "suspicious male" walking with a woman who was pushing a stroller. Police responded and recognized the man as Sirio, who was wanted in connection with an active warrant and previous crimes.

Police told him he was under arrest.

"He then took out a firearm and pointed (it) at the female he was walking with," Fort Collins police said. "He yelled several statements at the officers and would not comply with their instructions all while holding the female victim at gunpoint."

As Sirio continued to walk away from police with a firearm aimed at the woman, an officer shot him in the shoulder, police said. He was then arrested.

The woman and her child in the stroller were not harmed.

The 8th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team investigated the shooting, and along with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, presented the case to the district attorney's office, which filed charges against Sirio.

His trial began on Dec. 10. On Wednesday, a jury found him guilty on 10 counts: three counts of first-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree kidnapping, menacing, reckless endangerment and two counts of child abuse. The penalties associated with these charges fall into the aggravated range since he was on parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2025. The mandatory minimum sentence is 72 years in prison.