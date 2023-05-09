Colorado man convicted of kidnapping, robbery released from Cañon City prison after plea deal

DENVER — He was convicted in 2000 for kidnapping and robbing a Cherry Creek shopper, letting her go after getting $1,000 from the victim. He was sentenced to 77 years in prison.

But now he will be released from the Cañon City facility he’s been housed in for more than 22 years after the Denver district attorney’s office reached a plea deal, according to an announcement from the DA’s office Tuesday.

Jason Hogan, 43, maintains his innocence, claiming the investigation was mishandled by police from the beginning. He was convicted of kidnapping a woman from the Cherry Creek Shopping Center on March 2, 2000, and robbing her.

On Tuesday, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced that after Hogan, represented by the Korey Wise Innocence Project, presented his case to DA’s newly-formed Conviction Review Unit team, she agreed to a new plea agreement to which Hogan pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and was resentenced to time served.

Under the plea agreement known as an Alford plea, Hogan maintains his innocence but admits that there is evidence that, if believed by a jury, could lead to his conviction. McCann said she talked to the victim in the case before the plea deal was agreed to.

“We appreciate the Korey Wise Innocence Project bringing this case to our attention,” McCann said in a news release. “We were not able to conclude that Mr. Hogan did not commit this crime but given the fact that there was a subsequent very similar robbery and that information was not provided to us at that time so it could be disclosed to the defense counsel, we agreed that it was fair and in the interest of justice to resolve the case in this manner.”

According to police, the victim was at the mall shopping with family members when she went to her vehicle in the parking garage. When she was getting in her van, she was approached by a man, described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, with a gun who told her to drive him to a bank.

At the bank, the suspect ordered the victim to write a $1,000 check, and the victim and suspect, sitting in the passenger seat of the victim’s minivan, went through the drive-up teller line where she gave the suspect the money, according to the narrative in Hogan’s arrest warrant.

After the bank withdrawal, the suspect was dropped off at a nearby strip mall but warned the victim to not call police before he fled on foot from the strip mall. The victim identified Hogan in a lineup as the man who kidnapped and robbed her about a week after the incident, the warrant said.

The March 2 incident was part of a string of similar robberies of women at the shopping center. Denver7 reported at the time that police and mall officials were taking the incidents seriously and beefing up patrols. However, Hogan claims

In a 2014 blog post, Hogan writes that the investigators failed to test for fingerprints on the victim’s driver’s license the suspect had allegedly handed during the robbery. Hogan also claims that the victim told police that the assailant had tattoos on his hands, yet Hogan said he did not have any markings on his hands.

McCann said the Conviction Review Unit has received 45 sentence reduction applications, 26 clemency requests and 42 actual innocence applications.