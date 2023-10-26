Colorado man arrested on human trafficking charges, officials seeking any additional victims

JEFFERSON COUNTRY, Colo. — A man accused of crimes related to human trafficking is now in custody, and Jefferson County authorities are trying to connect with anybody else he may have victimized.

Roman Bear Rivera, 39, was arrested on Oct. 19 and remains in custody on charges of human trafficking – felony sexual servitude and felony pimping, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Roman Bear Rivera

The victim was found living in a hotel in Lakewood. Officials said they believe Rivera, who was a registered sex offender after he was convicted as a juvenile in 2009, has victimized other people, likely other women and possibly underage girls around the Denver metro area.

The sheriff's office said any of those individuals can safely come forward and get help, knowing Rivera is in custody. To do so, call the JCSO tipline at 303-271-5612. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The sheriff's office said this is the second human trafficking case in the county in the past few months.

Previously, in July, the JCSO Special Investigations Unit worked with the FBI on Operation Cross Country and recovered children who were being trafficked throughout the United States. Twenty-seven victims of sex trafficking in Colorado were recovered as a result of that operation.

