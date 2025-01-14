Colorado man arrested in Limon facing charges of Internet child sex crimes, attempted kidnapping

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. — A man was arrested in Limon on Friday on charges of Internet child sex crimes, attempted kidnapping and drug possession, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

Travis Battleson allegedly traveled from Pueblo to Lincoln County to meet with a 14-year-old girl and bring her back to Pueblo for sexual acts over the weekend, the sheriff's office said.

He was arrested on Friday. Deputies also found and seized a felony amount of drugs and related paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Battleson is facing the following charges, though a district attorney's office will rule on formal charges to file:



Attempted second-degree kidnapping

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

Enticement of a child

Internet luring of a child

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Possession of an illegal weapon

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol or both

Possession of drug paraphernalia

"This type of criminal is one of the most repugnant that society has to offer," Lincoln County Sheriff Tom Nestor said. " The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will not standby and let predators attempt to victimize our community."

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information was available.