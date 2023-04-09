Colorado man arrested in Florida on child sexual assault charges

DENVER — A Colorado man and cheerleading coach was arrested on child sexual assault charges Friday in Florida.

Travon Booker, 35, was picked up in Daytona Beach on a nationwide warrant for sexual assault on a child, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Booker is a cheerleading coach and athlete, according to USA Federation for Sport Cheering, the governing body for the sport. He has been deemed ineligible to participate in future cheerleading events or competitions, according to the organization’s website.

Booker was arrested Friday across the street from the Ocean Center where there is an ongoing cheerleading competition, Daytona Beach police said.

“Getting predators like Booker off of our streets and away from our children is something we prioritize and take very seriously at the Daytona Beach Police Department,” police said about the arrest in a Facebook post.

It’s unclear where the charges stem from but police said Booker is awaiting extradition to Colorado. He is being held in Florida on a no-bond hold.

Denver7 has reached out to Colorado authorities for more information on the case but have yet to hear back.