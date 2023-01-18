Colorado man arrested after allegedly pointing stolen handgun at driver in Nebraska

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A Colorado man was arrested along Interstate 80 in Nebraska after allegedly brandishing a handgun toward another driver.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. A person had called 911 to report that a driver had brandished a handgun at them.

Troopers with NSP located the suspect's vehicle — a Ford Fusion — and stopped it along the highway, near the Lexington interchange.

The driver was identified as Jose Rolison, 40, of Denver, according to NSP.

Troopers said he had a stolen handgun in his possession.

Rolison was charged for having that firearm, plus terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

He was brought to the Dawson County Jail.