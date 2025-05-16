Colorado man among group of 11 indicted for alleged involvement in monkey torture, mutilation

WASHINGTON, DC — Eleven people, including a Colorado man, have been indicted for their alleged involvement in online groups that create and distribute videos of violence and sexual abuse against monkeys.
The defendants are from around the United States and include Carter G. Fawcett of Colorado, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
The indictment was unsealed on Friday.
According to the documents, the defendants allegedly conspired with Nicholas T. Dryden, of Cincinnati, who was previously charged, to create and distribute so-called "animal crush videos," which show cruelty to animals in an obscene manner and under a 2010 law, are illegal.
The indictment lists 79 acts where the defendants allegedly paid Dryden, who then paid a minor in Indonesia to commit the acts on camera, the DOJ said. The videos depicted extreme violence against the animals.
Fawcett's role was not detailed beyond this in a press release. The indictment included the defendant's nicknames. Fawcett's was "Captain."
The other defendants include:
- Ernest D. Chavez — nickname Lax — from Arizona
- Hugh T. Campbell — nickname Tim Templeton — from Pennsylvania
- Brady O. Shellhammer — nickname Beglu or Bbbeglu — from Louisiana
- Jimmy Wong — nickname Yasser Lopez — from New York
- Kimberly A. Anglin — nickname Kim Anglin — from Connecticut
- Mark M. Sampieri — nickname The Chef or SainT — from Connecticut
- Victoria S. Haskins — nickname Cat Face or Sparkles Fancy Pants — from Louisiana
- Vance H. Beadles — nickname Mr. Green — from Kentucky
- Mary L. Longoria — nickname R6 or R6ex — from North Carolina
- Patrick C. Naylor — nickname YANTF or YANTF 2x — from North Carolina
If they are convicted, they would face the maximum penalty of five years in prison.
No other details were immediately available.
