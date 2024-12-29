Colorado leaders react to the passing of former President Jimmy Carter

DENVER — Colorado leaders and officials are reacting to Sunday’s announcement that former President Jimmy Carter passed away. He was 100.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared the following statement on Carter's passing:

“Today I join my fellow Americans to mourn the passing of Former President Jimmy Carter at age 100. A Naval Officer and peanut farmer turned Governor and President, Jimmy Carter advanced the American ideals we cherish most; human rights, international cooperation, compassion, and treating every American equally. I express my deep condolences to the Carter family during this difficult time and share my gratitude for Former President Carter’s leadership, service, and deep dedication to our strong and resilient nation during his time in office and beyond."

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet shared the following statement on Carter's passing:

“President Jimmy Carter campaigned on telling the truth to the American people, and he kept his promise. He was a devoted family man, principled statesman, and champion for rural communities. His post-presidency set a global standard for dignity and selflessness. Susan and I join Colorado in mourning his loss and recommitting ourselves to the common good he espoused.”

Jimmy Carter tributes from around the country

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden:

"Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.

Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.

With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

Bill and Hillary Clinton:

"Hillary and I mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others—until the very end."

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton on the Passing of President Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/1Ejol6yjav — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) December 29, 2024

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

"President Carter's faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell:

"President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable. Jimmy Carter served as our commander-in-chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most."

U.S. Sen. Jon Osoff (D-GA):

"Among his lifetime of service and countless accomplishments, President Carter will be remembered for his commitment to democracy and human rights, his enduring faith, his philanthropic leadership, and his deep love of family"

U.S. Sen. Rafael Warnock (D-GA):

"President Carter was one of my heroes. His leadership was driven by love, his life’s project grounded in compassion and a commitment to human dignity. For those of us who have the privilege of representing our communities in elected office, Jimmy Carter is a shining example of what it means to make your faith come alive through the noble work of public service."

U.S. Sen. John Thun (R-SD):

"President Carter dedicated his life to serving the people of Georgia and our great country – as a naval officer, a governor, and as the 39th President of the United States. From peanut farming to the presidency and every step in between, his wife Rosalynn was by his side."

House Speaker Mike Johnson

"Because of his work in brokering the Camp David Accords and his advocacy with Habitat for Humanity, the world is a more peaceful place, and more Americans have a place to call home. No one can deny that President Carter led an extraordinary life of service to his country. May he rest in peace."