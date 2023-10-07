Colorado leaders react to Hamas surprise attack on Israel

DENVER — Colorado leaders are reacting after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack.

After the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the "appalling assault" and said the administration is committed to providing Israel with the necessary resources to defend itself following the unexpected attack.

Colorado leaders have released the following statements:

Governor Jared Polis:

“I am deeply heartbroken and alarmed by the deadly attack against the Israeli people. I call on Hamas to immediately cease their attack against Israel. I will continue to monitor the crisis and stand in solidarity with Israel.”

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch:

“My heart is heavy as I witness these disgusting terrorist attacks playing out in Israel on this sacred Shabbat morning. Families, innocent and defenseless, have been brutally killed in their own beds by Hamas militants. And we now learn that other women and children are being dragged from their homes and forced into Hamas tunnels to face rape, torture, and possibly death--my blood is boiling.

It appears obvious that these terrorists felt emboldened following the reckless decision by the Biden administration to pay $6 billion in ransom payments to the Iranians. History will show that the Biden administration's foreign policy has been a series of deadly disasters.

Today, I believe that Coloradans stand with the thousands of Israelis barricaded in their homes and each of the brave soldiers fighting to protect their fellow citizens in the midst of this chaos and fear.

My prayers and thoughts are with the people of Israel during this trying time. May they find strength and solace in the face of these attacks.”

Senator Michael Bennet:

"Hamas’s violent attacks on innocent Israeli civilians is horrifying. Israel has every right to defend itself against this terrorism. We stand by our ally, Israel."

This story will be updated