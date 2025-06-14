Colorado leaders condemn targeted shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

DENVER — Colorado leaders are speaking out after the targeted shootings of two Democratic legislators in Minnesota Saturday.

Melissa Hortman, a former Minnesota House Speaker, and her spouse were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. A second state lawmaker, Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, were shot multiple times in Champlin.

Authorities are searching for the suspect and have recovered writings listing multiple lawmakers and officials in a fake police car believed to have been used in the attacks.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, said he was horrified to hear the news:

"I’m horrified by the targeted political shootings in Minnesota.

It’s a tragedy to lose State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Senator John Hoffman and his wife who were also attacked.

Political violence is never OK."

Democrat U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen called the incident “tragic”:

"This is tragic and terrifying. Political violence undermines the foundation of our democracy. We settle our disagreements at the ballot box, not with violence. I’m so deeply sorry to the families and loved ones of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife as they receive care. There is no place for this in our country."

Boulder Democrate U.S. Rep. Jason Crow called it a “dark day” for the country:

"Devastated to hear about the assassination of Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the attempted assassination of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. A truly dark day for our country. My wife Andrea and I are praying hard for all of the victims and their families, and our hearts go out to the people of Minnesota."

Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank said he “fully condemns” the incident:

"I fully condemn the events that unfolded in Minnesota today. Lisa and I are praying for the Hortman and Hoffman families, their loved ones, and their communities during this time."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared that “Colorado stands with Minnesota”:

“Colorado stands with Minnesota, and our deepest sympathies go out to those impacted by what appears to be politically motivated attacks. Make no mistake, politically motivated violence, assassinations, and attempts on the lives of elected officials are not the America we know, hold dear, and love. We must continue to reject the divisive politics and rhetoric that have become too prevalent in our country. Those involved in this heinous crime should never see the light of day again, be fully prosecuted under the law, and Colorado is ready to offer any assistance to our friends in Minnesota.”