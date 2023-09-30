Watch Now
Colorado laws that add 3-day wait period to buy guns and open paths to sue gun industry take effect

DENVER (AP) — Two Colorado gun control laws taking effect will require that firearm buyers wait three days before receiving their weapon and open up the gun industry to some legal liability.

The laws take effect Sunday and come as violent crime and mass shootings surge nationwide.

The laws were pushed through Colorado’s Democrat-controlled legislature this year after waves of protests over gun violence.

The second law would make it easier for victims of gun violence to file civil suits partly around how companies market their products.

Gun groups have vowed to challenge the restrictions in court, encouraged by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights last year.

