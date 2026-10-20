Colorado lawmakers react as authorities investigate suspicious substances sent to them

WASHINGTON (AP MODIFIED) — Federal authorities are investigating letters with “suspicious substances” that have been mailed to congressional and election offices nationwide and are urging recipients to treat the mailings as “potentially hazardous.”

The investigation by the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Capitol Police was first disclosed in a message from the Senate Sergeant at Arms obtained Thursday by The Associated Press. The notice, sent to Senate offices, said that law enforcement officials were working to intercept any additional letters, but “it is possible that some letters may reach their destinations.”

"The FBI and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating a series of suspicious mailings sent to various addresses nationwide, including Secretary of State offices and their related election offices, and Congressional offices. Some of the letters contained an unknown substance and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to respond to each incident. We are also working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens," the FBI said in a statement.

Some Denver lawmakers have released statements:

Sen. John Hickenlooper:

“Our office has been notified that postal investigators intercepted a suspicious letter addressed to our Denver office. We’re grateful to federal authorities for their work to protect our staff and others who have been targeted. Violence and intimidation have no place in our politics. Not now, not ever."

Rep. Joe Neguse

“I take seriously the safety of my staff and the community I represent, and I’d like to extend my gratitude to the local and Federal law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to respond to reports of a threatening letter with suspicious substances being sent to our district office in Boulder County. Because of them, there is no continued threat to public safety in the area.

“The nature of this mailing, and others like it being received by elected officials across the country, whether to cause physical harm or provoke unease among public servants, will not prevent me and my team from working day in and day out to serve the people of Colorado’s 2nd District.

“It’s clear that there has been a real, palpable sense of fear percolating in communities across the country lately. And while we know that fear can be contagious, I firmly believe that so is hope. I’ll continue to do everything in my power to choose hope — and to stand up for the people of Colorado.”

Rep. Jason Crow:

“Earlier today, my congressional office in Aurora received a letter with a suspicious substance. This appears to be one of many unfortunate instances across the country where congressional offices have received mail containing unknown, suspicious substances.

“My staff is safe, and our district office remains open for those who need assistance. Attempts to intimidate me or my team will not stop our work on behalf of Coloradans.

“I want to thank the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police, Aurora Police Department, and other law enforcement for swiftly working to investigate this matter and keeping everyone safe.”

Rep. Brittany Pettersen

"Today my Lakewood office received one of 800+ suspicious envelopes that have been sent to elected officials’ offices containing a white substance.

"This is a deeply disturbing effort to intimidate sitting Members of Congress. I’m grateful for the safety of my staff – who are hardworking public servants, and should not have to fear for their lives while doing their jobs. I’m also grateful to the Colorado FBI for their quick action to protect us.

"This will be fully investigated and the people responsible must be held accountable."

Rep. Diana DeGette:

"Earlier today, my office received a letter containing a suspicious substance.

"My staff is safe and unharmed, and I thank local law enforcement for their rapid response, investigation, and commitment to public safety.

"I remain focused on serving my constituents to the best of my ability, and I reject this shameful act of intimidation targeting me and my fellow colleagues."