GREELEY, Colo. — When Jeff Walthall’s 98-year-old mother was summoned for grand jury duty in Mesa County earlier this year, he was stunned to learn Colorado has no age limit for jurors.

Marion Walthall, who lives in Grand Junction, is in good health, but faces hearing loss, memory issues and mobility challenges common among older adults.

“In late February, my mother received a grand jury summons from Mesa County, and she was quite upset,” Walthall said. “I was just floored — there is no upper age limit on jury pools in Colorado.”

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Colin Riley reports on efforts to consider letting older adults opt out of jury duty

Colorado lawmakers consider letting older adults opt out of jury duty

Colorado is one of nine states without an age cutoff for juror eligibility. Most Americans see jury duty as a civic responsibility, according to Pew Research Center, and some older adults welcome the opportunity to serve. But Walthall says the process is too burdensome for seniors who need to opt out — especially for those without family or caregivers to help navigate medical exemptions.

He eventually secured a medical excuse for his mother after a week-long process that required a doctor’s letter.

“It would have been difficult for my mother to follow through with all that if I hadn’t been around,” he said.

Denver7 Greeley resident, Jeff Walthall.

Last year, lawmakers introduced House Bill 25-1065 — which would have allowed Coloradans ages 72 and older to opt out of jury duty based solely on age — but Gov. Jared Polis vetoed it.

A similar proposal, House Bill 26-1022, sponsored by State Rep. Carlos Barron, R-48, is now under consideration at the Capitol. If passed, the measure would make Colorado one of the majority of states that grant older adults the choice to decline jury service without citing health or hardship.

Amy Dore, a professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, said the current system puts an “extreme burden” on seniors, caregivers and medical professionals.

“Colorado is in the minority when it comes to not having an opt-out process for our older adults,” she said. “We want to protect individuals who may face challenges, but we also don’t want to unintentionally exclude older adults who want to volunteer and be civically engaged.”

Denver7 MSU professor and aging services program coordinator, Amy Dore.

Dore stresses that age alone shouldn’t disqualify someone from serving. Some seniors, she said, are more civically active than younger demographics. Walthall agrees, noting he has friends in their 80s eager to serve. But he believes lawmakers should create a streamlined process for those who cannot.

“I really hope this bill passes,” Walthall said. “I’m sure there are many other people in her situation, who may or may not have someone else to tackle it for them.”

House Bill 25-1022 remains in committee, with debate continuing.