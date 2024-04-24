Colorado lawmakers consider bill to regulate artificial intelligence

DENVER — Colorado state lawmakers are considering a proposal aimed at protecting consumers from artificial intelligence (AI).

Some call it among the strongest proposals in the nation when it comes to attempting to regulate AI.

But owners of tech companies fear the legislation will harm their businesses. More than 100 of them signed a letter addressed to the bill’s sponsor, warning the legislation would “severely stifle innovation and impose untenable burdens.”

Boulder entrepreneur Kelly Kinnebrew has spent decades helping people become better communicators at work.

But she says too often people forget how to put what they’ve learned into practice.

“There's a lot going on in a conversation,” said Kinnebrew. “They forget everything their coach told [them].”

That’s why she developed Minerva, an artificial intelligence platform, an artificial intelligence platform that listens to conversations and provides real-time feedback to its user.

“It'll say things like, you're talking a lot, or they just said a feeling that's important, reflect it back,” said Kinnebrew. “So, every so often it'll give you, these prompts to help you better connect.”

Denver7 caught up with Kinnebrew at the state capitol on Wednesday where she was set to testify against SB 24-205.

“This bill seems like it's quite a knee-jerk reaction with fear driving it,” said Kinnebrew.

The bill requires companies that use “high-risk” AI systems to publish information about their systems, and how they plan to manage any known risks, including how they will make sure it doesn’t discriminate against people based on their race, gender, and other characteristics.

The bill also requires companies to notify consumers anytime they’re interacting with AI.

“What concerns me about the bill is the over-broadness of the definition of the terms. What is a high-risk platform?” asked Kinnebrew.

In a recent press briefing, the bill’s sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, said tech companies have a responsibility to prevent discrimination.

“Technology will always be biased. Do the right thing. Fix it and report it,” said Rodriguez.

Federal lawmakers, including Colorado U.S. John Hickenlooper, have also called for regulating AI.

“Just like the first car or personal computer, AI is a transformative technology that has just both benefits and risks for consumers,” said Hickenlooper.

But Kinnebrew worries the bill in Colorado will harm small businesses like hers.

“The reporting is quite onerous for a startup, maybe not for a Google or an Apple or a Meta,” said Kinnebrew. “If this bill does pass in its current iteration, I think the impact will be a lot of startups are going to leave Colorado. We might leave Colorado.”

As a lifelong Coloradan, she says she’d hate to see that happen.

“I was born and raised here, so imagine how difficult that would be for me to say I have to go incorporate in another state,” said Kinnebrew.

Kinnebrew and owners of other tech start-ups are calling for lawmakers to work with them to craft a better bill.

But she’s worried about the timing, with only two weeks left in the legislative session.

“It really matters that we get this right,” said Kinnebrew.

