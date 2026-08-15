Colorado law increases penalties for fake 'Colorado Grown' labels to protect farmers and consumers

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Rooted in Colorado are farmers who care deeply for the land and have adapted to challenges over the years. Now, a new law gives the state the ability to crack down on imposters who falsely claim their products to be Colorado grown.

▶️ Denver7's Maggy Wolanske reports on new penalties for fake 'Colorado Grown' labels under Colo. law

New law aims to protect you from imposter Colorado produce

Colorado State Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta) was part of the bipartisan push for HB26-1031, which aims to protect products grown in the state. He explained there needed to be specific guidelines around produce using the "Colorado Proud" label.

Denver7 Photojournalist Jordan Ward

"So it specifically calls out in our consumer protection laws that the selling of fruits or vegetables being marketed as 'Colorado grown' or 'Colorado proud,' or say Palisade peaches or Olathe sweet corn, that that would be an unlawful activity," Soper said. "It gives the Attorney General the ability to investigate and prosecute those individuals for a deceptive trade practice."

The new law is aimed at helping spotlight the produce actually grown in the Centennial State.

Denver7 Photojournalist Aaron Brown

"We really want consumers to know when they see 'Colorado grown' or the 'Colorado Proud' logo that immediately they know that that's safe, that those are produce that are grown within Colorado," Soper explained. "They're supporting local Colorado farmers because it undermines Colorado farmers when you have someone dumping out of state produce or vegetables within Colorado that's not grown here and marketing it as such, they can make more money, they can dilute the market."

The law is even more meaningful for farmers like Joe Petrocco who call Colorado home. His family owns Petrocco Farms growing fresh produce outside of the metro area since 1916.

Denver7 Photojournalist Aaron Brown

"This new law makes it legitimate for Colorado fresh produce to be from Colorado," said Petrocco. "The people of Colorado are healthy, they're smart, and they demand a locally produced, fresh tasting fruit and vegetable, and that eliminates the possibility of any kind of import claiming to be Colorado."

With this time of year bringing fresh Colorado produce to market, Petrocco believes this law will plant hope for future generations to farm on the land.

"Everything makes sense about having this law passed... It's great for our employees, it's great for the community, and I hope everybody can take advantage of it and see the benefits of it," Petrocco said.