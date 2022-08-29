Colorado judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended

A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument has been censured by the state’s Supreme Court and suspended without pay for 30 days.

The Colorado Supreme Court issued the order Monday regarding District Court Judge Mark D. Thompson.

He pleaded guilty in January to disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor, in the July 2021 incident in Summit County, and was sentenced to one year’s unsupervised probation.

The court's order says Thompson was upset that his stepson was riding in a car that sped toward him as he walked his dog just after dark.