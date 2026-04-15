DENVER — The Colorado housing market is balancing out in a win-win for both buyers and sellers, according to the latest Market Trends Housing Report from the Colorado Association of Realtors.

In the first quarter of 2026, there were 4,560 closed sales, an increase of 2.7% compared to last year. The median sales price has stabilized, holding flat at $575,000 in the Denver metro.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Jessica Porter talks with HomeSmart Realtor Joy Dysart about the home-buying and selling outlook in the Denver metro

Colorado housing market sees modest gains in first quarter of 2026

HomeSmart Realtor Joy Dysart says the outlook in Denver is much better than a year ago, and people have started their home search earlier in the season because of the warm weather.

“They're getting out earlier, and buyers seem to be happier because we've got more inventory coming on, so that means they have more choices, and sellers are getting happier because they feel like the market is moving, so they can put their house on the market,” Dysart says.

Dysart says she is also seeing more interest-rate buydown concessions, which make monthly payments more affordable.

“The seller buys down for them, possibly the buyer buys it down, or the lender is often contributing to that too,” Dysart said.

One challenge the report found statewide is that homes are sitting on the market longer than last year, 70 days on average, up from 66 days a year ago.

Single-family homes continue to be in demand. Condos and townhomes face less interest due to rising costs such as HOA fees.

Looking into next quarter, the Colorado Association of Realtors is concerned that geopolitical disruption could push mortgage rates higher, impacting market momentum.