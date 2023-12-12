Colorado high school offers class that teaches homeownership skills like plumbing, electricity and more

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — In the fix-it lab at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, students learn things that can help them in daily life. Teacher David Larsen started the home and apartment repair class after he noticed computer and technology classes edging out more traditional shop classes.

“I think that was a bit short-sighted because obviously things will always need to be repaired,” Larsen said.

In his class, students have spent the semester learning things that will help them as homeowners, like wiring an electrical box, drywall and plumbing. They’ve also learned auto maintenance and repair skills.

Mountain Vista HS offering Fix-It Lab to teach home/apt. repairs

While more schools are expanding career and technical offerings and paths to the trades, Larsen's class isn’t just for kids interested in a career in those industries. Students could use these skills for DIY projects, or to save money when something breaks, Larsen said.

“For those who haven't had somebody to your house recently, the quotes they’re giving are just astronomical, so if you can do some things yourself, you can be saving hundreds, if not thousands of dollars,” he said.

Larsen also hopes the class will dispel stereotypes about men’s or women’s work. Young women make up about 30% to 40% of every class.