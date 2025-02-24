Colorado governor orders flags to half-staff to honor former Rep. Rod Bockenfeld

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former state Rep. Rod Bockenfeld.

The 69-year-old Watkins Republican died from cancer at his home on Feb. 13.

Bocknfeld was elected to represent House District 56 in 2018, holding the seat until last year.

Polis released the following statement on Monday:

"Today, I join many across the state to honor the life of Former Representative Rod Bockenfeld. I am thankful for Rep. Bockenfeld's commitment to his district and his thoughtful approach to his legislative work, including during his time at the Joint Budget Committee. My thoughts are with the Bockenfeld family and I hope they find comfort in their community during this difficult time,” Polis said.

A Catholic Mass was held in his memory in Aurora on Monday.