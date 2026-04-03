Colorado Gov. Jared Polis attends Rockies' home opener

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' opening day brought thousands of fans to Coors Field, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

“It's great having a great baseball team here,” Polis told Denver7 ahead of the game. "And we have high hopes for this year, as we always do."

​The Rockies may have lost 10-1 to the Phillies in Friday’s home opener, but the governor is keeping the faith.

"We got a lot of pieces that can fall together, and we can have a good, competitive team this year,” Polis said. “We have some great young talent."

Polis also issued a letter granting Coloradans an “official, fully sanctioned excuse from all responsibilities that may interfere with the celebration of the Colorado Rockies' home opener.”

“Well, I'm encouraging bosses to be a little generous in letting people take the afternoon off for an early Friday. And you know, a lot of people want to watch the Rockies home opener here. I'm excited to be here myself with my daughter,” Polis said.

This opening day marks the final one Polis will experience as governor.

“That means I just get to hang out with the rest of the fans next year and the year after. So, it's kind of exciting to celebrate. You know, it's my eighth year as governor,” Polis said.

Polis said he’s looking forward to attending a home game for a different Denver team very soon: the Denver Summit FC.

“We broke all attendance records for women's soccer, and really we're a sports town, so it's great to have a women's soccer team here," he said.

Polis said he’s also hopeful within the next few years Denver will host the Super Bowl.

“With the new [Broncos] stadium, we're gonna qualify… they want to see a retractable roof. We're going to have that. So, I'm ready for Super Bowl, maybe 2033 or 2034,” he said.

Polis said if that happens, just like opening day, he’ll be in the stands cheering.