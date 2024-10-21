Colorado gets $47.2M for US 287 Corridor safety improvements

DENVER—Colorado will receive more than $47 million from the federal government to improve safety on the US 287 corridor.

The funding was announced Monday and is part of a more than $4.2 billion federal grant program.

The US 287 project will include shoulder widening and passing lane additions.

An 11-mile median barrier will also be constructed from the Colorado-Wyoming state border to the Boulder County line.

The Colorado Department of Transportation began to study safety improvements along the corridor in 2023.

There is no estimated time on when the project will break ground.