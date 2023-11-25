Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges

Randy keller
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Fremont County, Colo., coroner Randy Keller meets with fellow authorities outside a closed funeral home where 115 bodies have been stored, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in Penrose, Colo. The owner of the funeral home and his wife were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 8, after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility. Jon and Carrie Hallford were arrested in Wagoner, Oklahoma, on suspicion of four felonies: abuse of a corpse, theft, money laundering and forgery, District Attorney Michael Allen said in a news release after at least some of the aggrieved families were told. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Randy keller
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 19:33:05-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a defunct Colorado funeral home where 190 sets of decomposing human remains were found have been returned to the state to face hundreds of felony charges.

Return to Nature Funeral Home

Local News

Arrest papers horrify families impacted by Return to Nature funeral home

Colette Bordelon
10:59 PM, Nov 08, 2023

Jon and Carie Hallford face more than 250 felony charges, including 190 counts of abuse of a corpse and 50 counts of forgery.

Carie Hallford appeared in court via video on Wednesday for an advisement hearing, where her bail was maintained at $2 million cash. Jon Hallford's advisement hearing was on Friday and he remains jailed on $2 million bail.

Return to Nature Funeral Home

Local News

Colorado funeral home stockpiled bodies for 4 years, police say

Jesse Bedayn and Mead Gruver, Associated Press
5:24 PM, Nov 08, 2023

Neither have entered a plea and their next court hearings are on Dec. 5.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives