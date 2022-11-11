Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora honoring war heroes with Light Their Way Home display

Denver7 photojournalist Dalton Ross contributed to this report.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora is honoring heroes killed in the line of duty with its seventh annual luminaria, called Light Their Way Home.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial, located near the Buckley Air Force Base, is the first memorial in the United States dedicated to all wars, all branches of services and containing the names of all of those who died from Colorado. Its glass panels lean forward or backward to represent people falling in action.

"For families that never had a cemetery to visit, the Colorado Freedom Memorial becomes a place of grief and of healing," its website reads.

Volunteers light Colorado Freedom Memorial in honor of fallen service members

For the seventh year, the Colorado Freedom Memorial is holding its Light Their Way Home display, where more than 6,200 luminarias are lit — one for each of the Coloradans killed or missing in action. A video, containing images of the wars, will project on a screen near the luminarias.

This family family event started Thursday and will run Friday and Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Light Their Way Home is set up at 756 Telluride St., Aurora.