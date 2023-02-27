Colorado food banks get boost in funding as families receive their last additional emergency SNAP Benefits

More than 290,000 families across the state will soon have less money to spend on groceries.

A COVID-19 relief measure gave SNAP participants the maximum amount of benefits possible. Those additional benefits expire at the end of February and will now return to regular levels.

"It would go back to looking at their deductions, their rent, their other expenses," explained Karla Maraccini, the director for Food and Energy Assistance Programs at the Colorado Department of Human Services. "What we're probably going to see is a reduction of at least $95 per household, but more likely, around $90 per person per household."

The federal additional SNAP benefits were not permanent, but with the impacts of rising inflation, some families don't know how they're going to make ends meet.

"It is going to be a very anxious and difficult time for a lot of people. Many households are going to have to start making really tough decisions between putting food on their table and paying their rent or paying for their heat," said Maraccini.

Denver7 reached out to state senators and representatives from both parties, including Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, Yadira Caraveo, Jason Crow, Diana Degette, Doug Lamborn, Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen, to see if they had any plans to introduce legislation that might offer new relief for local families after the additional benefits expire.

After one week, the only response received was from the office of Democratic Senator Bennet:

"Senator Bennet understands that many Coloradans rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families, especially as rising prices strain household budgets. He has heard from Coloradan nutrition groups helping ensure that families have access to healthy food and that affected families are aware of upcoming changes in their benefits, and as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, he will work to support vital SNAP funding in this year’s Farm bill. Senator Bennet is also continuing to push to expand the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credits, policies that have been shown to reduce food insecurity and lift working families out of poverty."

Meanwhile, at the Colorado State Capitol a bill is on the way to the governor's desk that will give local food banks a huge boost.

"An extra $14-million into hunger relief organizations to help cushion this," said Maraccini, "That $14 million will be directed into food banks and food pantries all across the state, as we know the demand for their services are going to increase a great deal."

Many are hoping federal lawmakers take another look at how the benefits are allotted.

"Maybe this is an opportunity for us to have a discussion through federal advocacy for maybe making the maximum allotment the norm, instead of tying it only to a public health crisis," said Maraccini.

For any questions about your SNAP allotment or what the timing and status of your case is, a new hotline has been launched where you can get real time updates. Call 800-816-4451.

State officials also launched a new website to help residents plan for the end of the additional benefits.

If you are in need of food assistance, there are additional resources: the USDA Emergency Food Assistance Program connects low-income families with U.S. grown food, the Double Up Food Bucks program gives you dollar-for-dollar benefits back when you use your EBT card to by fresh healthy foods, and you can also click here for a list of all food banks and pantries in our state.

The state also offers the following for those that may be impacted by this change:

Roll over unused SNAP benefits to the next month. Unused benefits can remain on EBT cards for up to nine months. This may help cushion the impact of the reduction in benefits.

Stock up on non-perishable items now , while you have the additional benefits. (View tips on stocking your pantry in English or Spanish.)

Stretch food ingredients and plan to use them in more than one meal. This helps to save money and reduce food waste. (View tips on stretching ingredients in English or Spanish.)

Consider freezing produce to make fruit and vegetables last longer. (View tips on freezing food in English or Spanish.)

Look at unit prices to compare similar products at the grocery store. (View tips on comparing prices in English or Spanish.)