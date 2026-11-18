Flu cases are climbing across Colorado, and new hospital data show this flu season is already off to a much more active start than last year.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been 154 flu-related hospital admissions so far this flu season compared to just 44 at this time last year.

HCA HealthONE Aurora emergency room physician Dr. Eric Hill said this increase is something to pay attention to, especially as we head into the holiday season, when more people are gathering, traveling, and spending time indoors, the perfect mixture for these viruses to spread.

“Every time you have a variant of a flu, it could be more infectious than other variants. Our patterns have been very different over the last five years since COVID. Masking patterns change, the way we've been behaving changes, our vaccination statuses may have changed, so there's a lot of reasons why you might see more cases now than before,” Hill said.

Denver7 HCA HealthONE Aurora emergency room physician Dr. Eric Hill

HCA HealthONE told Denver7 it’s seeing more than double the number of positive flu tests across its hospitals from October through mid-November compared to the same period last year.

AdventHealth is also seeing a 20% to 30% increase in emergency room visits involving fever or respiratory symptoms, although not all of those patients are testing positive for the flu.

Hill said they’re seeing cases across all age groups, but young children and older adults are more likely to develop serious complications.

With more people gathering indoors during the colder months, the risk of spreading respiratory illnesses does increase.

Hill said during the flu season, they tend to see an increase in the number of people coming into the emergency room.

“Certainly, that can increase the wait times. The emergency departments are never a first come first serve. We're a sickest-first mentality. So, if you come there with flu-like symptoms and you're not as sick as someone who's having a heart attack or someone who's in respiratory failure, then you may have to wait a little bit longer to be seen for that illness,” Hill said.

Hill said it’s not too late to get your flu shot, but it does take two weeks to reach its full effectiveness.

“The influenza vaccine definitely tends to decrease your risk of getting it, but also tends to you tend to have a less severe course if you do get it,” he added.