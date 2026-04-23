Colorado fire crews, Xcel Energy on alert amid high fire danger

EVERGREEN, Colo. — As temperatures soar and a red flag warning takes effect across the Eastern Plains and Front Range Wednesday, Evergreen Fire Rescue and Xcel Energy are taking precautions against high wildfire danger.

Denver7 Evergreen Fire Rescue Floyd Hill Station #7

Dry vegetation, windy conditions, and hot temperatures are threatening the area. In response, Evergreen Fire Rescue brought in extra staff to man three brush engines, placing them at different fire stations.

"A day like today is a particularly concerning day for Evergreen Fire Rescue and all the fire departments west of I-25, probably east as well," Einar Jensen told Denver7.

Denver7 Evergreen Fire Rescue brush engine

Xcel Energy is also taking action Wednesday by activating a sensitive power setting in Evergreen. If debris or high wind speeds trip lines, the setting is meant to shut down the power lines down quickly.

"Our high risk fire zones two and three do have enhanced power safety settings set on all of those electric feeders," Hollie Velasquez Horvath said.

"Our crews look to inspect those lines, make sure that they're all clear before we then re-energize those lines and turn power back on," Velasquez Horvath said.

► Watch Veronica Acosta's report in the video player below:

How Colorado fire agencies respond to red flag warnings

In Southern Colorado, the power company was expecting to take more severe precautions.

Xcel Energy said it would activate a Public Safety Power Shutoff impacting more than 7,000 customers in Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, and Rio Grande counties.

However, by Wednesday afternoon, the power company announced that wasn't necessary because it "observed lower wind speeds than anticipated."

"It's really just those high areas that we typically see wildfires ignite, and it's due to just the conditions and the drought and the dryness of the fuels on the ground," Velasquez Horvath said.

Denver7 Crews doing fire mitigation work in Evergreen

While Evergreen is not experiencing a power shutoff, crews were seen cutting down excess vegetation and preemptively checking power lines.

"In our world, risk reduction comes first," Jensen said.

"We're grateful that at the moment, we're not hearing sirens. We're not hearing tones go out," Jensen said.

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