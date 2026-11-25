As Coloradans buy the ingredients they need for their Thanksgiving dinners, the average farmer in the state won’t profit very much from the sales, according to the Colorado Farm Bureau.

The Farm Bureau reports, USDA data shows farmers only receive an average of 6 cents for every dollar spent on the food they grow.

“There's lots of reasons as to why that is, but with how complex our food supply has become, a lot of that money goes towards the processing, towards the transportation, and towards the marketing of that food,” Brandon Melnikoff, director of State Affairs for the Colorado Farm Bureau said.

Melnikoff said the complex food supply chain and other economic issues have made this year very challenging for farmers and ranchers in the state.

“When we have years like we've had this year with compounded drought and high input prices for our producers, you know when they're having to pay $6 for diesel and their fertilizers expensive, that makes their margins really really tight when they're only getting six cents on every dollar spent on food,” Melnikoff said.

Melnikoff said the price of a good is set by commodity markets.

“So there's really not an opportunity for them to increase the price of their goods, like you know, normal business would. Which can certainly make those margins pressures pretty difficult to mitigate,” Melnikoff said.

For 2027, Melnikoff said farmers are hoping for stronger commodity markets and stronger safety programs from the federal government.