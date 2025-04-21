Colorado family featured in episodes of "The Family Feud," airing Monday

A Colorado family is getting their moment in the spotlight Monday on "The Family Feud." The Hill family traveled to Atlanta in 2024 for the tapings. Their third episode airs on Denver7 April 21 at 3 p.m.

Monisha Slater, who sent in the application in 2021, described the experience.

“Behind the scenes, (host) Steve Harvey does a comedy show, he'll do a joke and he'll just run with it,” Slater said.

Tasha Bruner-Hill, of Colorado Springs, said the fast money segment was the most nerve-wracking, but in their first episode the family managed to win the $20,000 grand prize. Bruner-Hill played with her daughter Monisha.

“The second episode, Monisha didn't do as well, but we still love her,” Bruner-Hill joked.