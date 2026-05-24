Colorado families feel the squeeze as grocery prices continue to climb

DENVER — New federal inflation data released this month shows grocery prices continue to climb, leaving many Colorado families paying more for everyday items.

Denver resident Jaleesa McIntosh, a single mom, said she’s felt grocery prices climb in recent months.

“You are looking at your produce, your meats, and everything that has some sort of nutritional value for you and your family right now that is getting harder to purchase,” McIntosh said.

Denver7 Denver resident Jaleesa McIntosh

The Denver mother said she has had to make some tough decisions lately.

“Sometimes it’s do I pay a bill, or do I afford those groceries for the day?” McIntosh said. "There is always like a 'do I have to buy this, over that?' kind of mind game happening right now.”

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows grocery prices rose 2.9% this April compared to last year. Fruits and vegetables jumped more than 6% while meat, eggs, and drinks also saw price increases.

“The war is creating a lot of uncertainty and policy changes,” MSU Denver professor of economics Kishore Kulkarni said.

Denver7 MSU Denver economics professor Kishore Kulkarni

Kulkarni said rising energy costs are a major factor driving prices up.

“Twenty percent of the world's supply comes from the Strait of Hormuz, so that increases the gas price internationally. United States gas prices are obviously tied to the international gas price,” Professor Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni said higher gas prices impact every step of the food supply chain.

“Transportation depends on gasoline price; a lot of products need transportation as one of the important ingredients, including groceries, and because of all that, the prices are going up,” Professor Kulkarni added.

Kulkarni told Denver7 most of Colorado’s produce is brought in from other states and countries.

“Because we are bringing it from outside, prices are higher than we have to pay,” he explained.

As costs continue to rise, many are looking for ways to stretch their budgets.

“We want to find lower-priced substitutes for whatever we are consuming,” he said.

Experts said consumers should keep an eye on both gas prices and inflation through this summer, as increased travel demand could push prices even higher.