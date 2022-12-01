Colorado expert hired as New Mexico education adviser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor has hired an expert from Colorado to serve as her education policy adviser.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office made the announcement Thursday, saying Scott Groginsky will focus on improving outcomes for K-12 students and continuing work to bolster access to higher education.

New Mexico for decades has ranked near the bottom when it comes to educational outcomes.

Results from the latest statewide assessments showed about two-thirds of students in grades 3-8 were not proficient in reading and nearly 75% missed the mark when it came to math.

Nationally and in New Mexico, officials have blamed the coronavirus pandemic for losing ground in the classroom.