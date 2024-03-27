Colorado drunk driver with 9 prior DUI cases sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2023 crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A drunk driver with nine prior DUI cases was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2023 crash that seriously injured two people.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on January 9, 2023, on Interstate 25 near mile marker 186.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, James Truskolaski was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a Chevrolet Suburban, which collided with an Audi. Truskolaski went off the road and up an embankment before coming back into traffic and eventually stopping.

The drivers of the Suburban and Audi suffered major injuries but survived, the district attorney's office said.

Truskolaski was taken to the hospital when a Colorado State Patrol trooper smelled alcohol on his breath. They also noticed bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech.

Truskolaski was associated with nine prior driving under the influence (DUI) cases. He was initially booked into jail for driving under the influence with 3+ priors (Class 4 felony). Under Colorado law, the charge carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison, according to the district attorney's office. Prosecutors reviewed the case and also charged Truskolaski with attempted first-degree assault - extreme indifference.

“This defendant’s actions showed a complete disregard for the safety of others,” Deputy District Attorney Keegan Doheney said in a statement. “Fortunately, no one was killed in this preventable crash. I hope this sentence serves as a warning that the 18th Judicial DA’s Office will prosecute DUI cases to the fullest extent.”

Truskolaski, 65, pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison followed by three years of mandatory parole.