Colorado drivers face record-breaking gas prices this Labor Day weekend

DENVER — Drivers who plan to hit the road for the Labor Day weekend will be facing the highest gas prices ever for this time of year, according to AAA.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.14 and in Colorado it’s $4.26.

The current Labor Day record is $3.82 which was set on September 3, 2012.

“Holiday travelers will find the cheapest prices in the metro and along population centers as a function of supply and demand. As folks head westward, which they're inclined to do for Labor Day, prices will increase sometimes dramatically,” said Skyler McKinley, the AAA Regional Director of Public Affairs. “I just paid, for example, $5.29 per gallon in Routt County. If you're headed to Pitkin County, you're going to pay $5.77. If you're filling up on the I-70 corridor in Summit or Eagle County, you're going to pay probably closer to $4.50.”

McKinley said the war with Iran and the trade conflict with Canada and Mexico are contributing to higher gas prices.

“That's important because most of the oil that the United States imports that becomes gasoline comes from Canada and Mexico. In fact, it doesn't come from the Middle East at all. So, we are living in a complicated economy right now,” McKinley said.

McKinley said the travel economy is growing but that doesn’t mean more Americans are traveling.

“The rate at which that travel economy is growing has slowed, which suggests to me some folks are being priced out of the travel economy,” McKinley said.

Mckinley had a few tips for those who can afford to travel this weekend: Avoid wasting gas by sitting in traffic and leave as early as possible on Friday and Monday. To a certain extent, he said, holiday traffic will be unavoidable.