Colorado Dragon Boat Festival ends early due to thunderstorms, nonprofit faces budget concerns

DENVER — The 26th Annual Colorado Dragon Boat Festival ended early this weekend after afternoon thunderstorms forced organizers to close the outdoor event Sunday for safety due to wind and rain.

The festival typically draws around 150,000 people to Sloan's Lake in Denver over two days.

Executive Director Sara Moore said the lost revenue will affect the nonprofit's ability to organize next year's Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.

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"Unfortunately, it will be a bit challenging and a bit tight in our budget, just due to the fact that we lost out on a few extra hours of ensuring that income did come in. We are working, obviously, very tirelessly to ensure that we're getting funding elsewhere through grants and sponsorships, and most importantly, passionate donors," Moore said.

Those interested in donating to Colorado Dragon Boat can do so at https://www.cdbf.org/.

For those who missed the festival this weekend, the Riverdale Regional Park Dragon Boat Regatta and Night Market is happening Sept. 26 in Brighton.

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