Colorado DMV offices experiencing state-wide outage Monday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Colorado DMV offices experienced a state-wide outage Monday, prompting department officials to contact customers to reschedule their appointments.

In a news release late Monday morning, the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said it was reaching out to customers across the state to reschedule their appointments “due to a technical issue impacting all state driver license offices.”

The outage was also affecting county motor vehicle offices and online services, a spokesperson said.

Officials did not have an estimated timeline of when issues might be restored, but urged Coloradans to check back for updates on the department’s social media platforms and the department’s website.