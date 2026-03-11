Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen co-sponsors bill to pay TSA agents during government shutdowns

Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen is co-sponsoring a bill that would require Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) officers to be paid during government shutdowns.

“Going without pay is difficult for anyone. I know I couldn't go without being paid for an entire month. I and so many people are in that same position,” Pettersen said.

The legislation is called the Keep Air Travel Safe Act and is being proposed after airports across the country have reported hours-long security wait times due to staffing shortages.

Right now, the federal government is partially shutdown. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding expired while Republicans and Democrats in Congress disagree over how to fund the department, specifically how much money to allocate to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

TSA officers, whose positions are funded through DHS, are considered essential personnel and are required to continue working without pay.

“It doesn't have to be this way. All of these things are solvable,” Pettersen said. “We've had a bill that we support as Democrats to make sure that we're separating the agent (funding)."

Meanwhile, Republicans have said Democrats have the power to make sure TSA officers are paid by agreeing to fund DHS.

Pettersen argued that workers are being held hostage during this negotiation.

"(Republicans) know that this has nothing to do with TSA," she said. "This is about ICE. We have bills out there that would separate this funding."

While Congress continues to debate DHS funding, Denver International Airport is collecting $10 or $20 grocery store and gas gift card donations to support the airports TSA employees who continue to work without pay during the partial federal government shutdown.

According to an airport news release, donated gift cards — only $10 and $20 amounts — from stores like King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, Costco, and Target are welcome. Visa gift cards cannot be accepted. Collection bins and secure lock boxes are located in the Great Hall of the Jeppesen Terminal and the Final Approach Cell Phone Lot. They will stay there until the shutdown ends.