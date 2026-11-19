WASHINGTON D.C. — Democrats unanimously elected Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse as the next Assistant Speaker.

Neguse is now the fourth highest-ranking representative and the highest-ranking Colorado Lawmaker in modern history.

“It's certainly humbling. I'm grateful to my colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus for giving me this opportunity to be able to serve the country,” Congressman Neguse said. “We've got a lot of work to do. There are a lot of challenges and obstacles ahead, and the voters are expecting us to deliver on a very abbreviated and expedited timetable.”

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Rep. Joe Neguse is elected Assistant Speaker

The Assistant House Speaker temporarily presides over the House when the Speaker is absent and helps the Speaker advance the party’s legislative agenda and coordinate members across the caucus.

Neguse, who is 42, will serve as the youngest and only non-coastal member of senior House Democratic Leadership.

“I'm very focused on working with every member of our caucus to deliver on the broader mandate that I think voters gave us two weeks ago, which is simply twofold, in my view: addressing the pervasive corruption that's become endemic here in Washington D.C. and then, secondly, making ultimately life more affordable for everyday Coloradans,” Neguse said.

Neguse was re-elected to his fifth term in Congress earlier this month. He is the son of African immigrants and grew up in Highlands Ranch.

Colorado’s 2nd congressional district represents Boulder County along with parts of the Northern Front Range, Central Mountains and the Western Slope.