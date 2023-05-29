Colorado companies named in national article alleging some "Trump Bucks" buyers feel wronged

AURORA, Colo. — A national NBC News article alleges some buyers of "Trump Bucks" purchased the memorabilia believing it was in some way connected to the former president's campaign.

The report said the companies behind the website selling the "Trump Bucks" are based in Colorado. On all of the websites associated with the named companies: Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and US Patriots Store, the same address in Aurora is listed. It is also the address listed on the "Trump Bucks" website.

Roseann Freitas with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) located their reports for the US Patriots Store and Patriots Future, which have "F" ratings. The complaints on their website range from issues with the products to being charged more than expected.

“Consumers really need to do a lot of homework before they buy anything. And just because someone famous, his name is attached to it, it doesn't mean it's a legitimate offer," said Freitas.

Denver7 reached out to the Trump campaign about the article, but has not heard back. The NBC News article said there is no evidence that suggests the former president is associated with the website.

The Colorado GOP said they had not read this specific report, but sent the following statement:

"Anyone using President Trump's name to commit fraud and swindle unsuspecting victims out of their money should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If this NBC report is accurate, then these grifters who are obviously not connected to the Trump campaign need to be held accountable," Dave Williams with the Colorado GOP said.