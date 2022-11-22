Watch Now
Colorado club shooting survivor: 'I want to be resilient'

In this image from video provided UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, Club Q shooting survivor Ed Sanders talks, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, about the incident in Colorado Springs Colo. Sanders, 63, says he wants to be resilient and won't be "taken out by some sick person.” He has been a patron of Club Q for 20 years — and was even there on the club's opening night. (Sonya Doctorian/UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central via AP)
A man who survived a weekend shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs says he wants to be resilient and won't be "taken out by some sick person.”

Sixty-three-year-old Ed Sanders has been a patron of Club Q for 20 years — and was even there on the club's opening night.

On Saturday, Sanders was just opening up a bar tab when he was shot in the back, then shot again in the leg before he fell to the floor.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the attack, which killed five people and left 17, including Sanders, with gunshot wounds.

Sanders says he knew many of the victims, and the shooting shows that LGBTQ people need to be loved.

