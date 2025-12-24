Colorado Chamber outlines 2026 priorities ahead of legislative session

DENVER — The Colorado Chamber of Commerce has released its legislative agenda for the upcoming session, outlining priorities it says are meant to improve the state’s business climate. The agenda focuses on reducing regulatory burdens, understanding costs, protecting the workforce and examining how new laws could impact businesses across Colorado.

“The regulatory burdens are the top number one issue of concern for businesses of all sizes,” said Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce

According to the chamber’s Colorado Scorecard, a data dashboard that tracks economic trends, Colorado ranks 11th in the nation as a best state for business but 38th for cost of doing business. The scorecard also shows Colorado ranks 47th for cost of living and sixth among the most regulated states in the country.

The Centennial State also ranks high for things like health and wellness and voter turnout.

Furman said the chamber uses that data to shape its legislative priorities ahead of each session.

“We have based those priorities on data research that we have collected over the last several years of what is important as we enter into the legislative session in January,” Furman said.

While the chamber looks at statewide trends, business owners along South Broadway told Denver7 their concerns heading into the new year are more immediate.

Richard Butler

Matthew Brown, the owner of FM on South Broadway, said rising property taxes are his biggest challenge.

“Number one is property taxes for me,” Brown said. “It’s been 13 years, and they’ve gone up almost 300 percent.”

Brown owns his building and says higher costs have made it harder to balance expenses, even as the business continues to grow. He also said safety is a concern, especially as property taxes increase without what he feels are corresponding improvements in the surrounding area.

“If you’re going to pay more for your building, there should be some sort of reflection in the neighborhood,” Brown said. “I just don’t feel like that’s changed in the same way the cost has.”

Down the street, Dani Lands, co-owner of Broadway Bazaar Vintage inside Wax Trax Records, said cost of living is one of her top concerns, something she says directly affects how she runs her business.

Richard Butler Dani Lands – Co-Own of Broadway Bazaar Vintage

“The cost of living, because that directly translates onto us as local people who own businesses,” Lands said. “Despite economical concerns, safety is another one for sure.”

Lands, who is expecting her second child, said uncertainty around rent, safety and rising costs adds pressure, especially as her lease comes up for renegotiation in 2026.

“When our lease is up at the end of fiscal year 2026, we have a renegotiation with our landlord,” she said. “You never really know what that’s going to look like.”

As lawmakers prepare for the next legislative session, business owners said they hope policies debated at the Capitol reflect what they are experiencing day to day. Furman says the chamber’s goal is to use data and feedback from businesses to identify challenges and push for solutions.

“We want people to continue to live and work here and thrive here,” Furman said.

Colorado Chamber outlines 2026 priorities ahead of legislative session