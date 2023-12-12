Watch Now
Colorado cattle industry sues over wolf reintroduction on the cusp of the animals' release

Eric Odell/AP
A female wolf pup is seen in North Park, Colo, in this February 2022 photograph. A handful of the predators have wandered into Colorado from Wyoming in recent years. ( Eric Odell/Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 14:03:27-05

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado cattle industry association filed a lawsuit Monday against state and federal agencies over the reintroduction of gray wolves just weeks away from the predators' release.

The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association say that U.S. Fish and Wildlife failed to adequately review the environmental effects of the plan to reintroduce up to 50 wolves over the next several years.

The predators’ release in Colorado, voted for in a 2020 ballot measure, has already stirred controversy and sharpened divides between rural and urban residents.

WildEarth Guardians, a conservation group that supports the reintroduction plan, called the lawsuit "flimsy."

