Colorado case using 'insurrection' argument to bar Trump from the ballot goes to the judge

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge heard closing arguments on whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is barred from the ballot by a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

The hearing came on the heels of two losses elsewhere for advocates who are trying to remove Trump under Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

An attorney for the plaintiffs said it was clear the former president should not be allowed to run for his old office again.

Trump attorney Scott Gessler pointed to recent rulings in Minnesota and Michigan and said they demonstrate "an emerging consensus" that the courts should not deprive voters of the choice.