Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues endangered missing alert for 16-year-old last seen Sunday

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday.

Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m in the area of the Durango Community Shelter, according to CBI. She was last seen wearing a black Carhartt hoodie, denim jeans and brown Ugg-style boots. The photo below is from the day Audrianna was last seen.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Audrianna is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She has ties to Flagstaff, Arizona and may be attempting to return there, CBI said.

Anyone with information on Audrianna's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Durango Police Department at 970-385-2900.